Preferential tariffs to help Western Sahara to develop

Western Sahara will enjoy preferential trade tariffs on its exports to the EU; origin of products will be traceable; agreement allows region to develop even before a political solution is found On Wednesday, Parliament backed a proposal to lower tariffs in the territory of Western Sahara to the same level as Moroccan tariffs, to benefit […]

Western Sahara will enjoy preferential trade tariffs on its exports to the EU; origin of products will be traceable; agreement allows region to devel...



Source : http://feedproxy.google.com/~r/Appa-sourceTheAfric...