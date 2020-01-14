Alwihda Info
Presentation of the letter of Credence to the President of the Republic of Zambia


Alwihda Info | Par APO - 14 Janvier 2020 modifié le 1 Janvier 1970


On December 12th 2019, Ambassador of Japan Mr. MIZUUCHI Ryuta presented the letter of credence to His Excellency Dr. Edgar Chagwa Lungu, President of the Republic of Zambia. At the presentation ceremony, Ambassador Mizuuchi expressed his determination to do his best for further strengthening and enhancing the friendly and cordial relationship between Japan and Zambia. […]

