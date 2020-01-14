Presentation of the letter of Credence to the President of the Republic of Zambia

On December 12th 2019, Ambassador of Japan Mr. MIZUUCHI Ryuta presented the letter of credence to His Excellency Dr. Edgar Chagwa Lungu, President of the Republic of Zambia. At the presentation ceremony, Ambassador Mizuuchi expressed his determination to do his best for further strengthening and enhancing the friendly and cordial relationship between Japan and Zambia. […]

