President Cyril Ramaphosa Assures Investors South Africa is Creating an Enabling Environment for Investment


Alwihda Info | Par APO - 19 Avril 2018


President Cyril Ramaphosa told investors and business leaders that South Africa is on the road to economic recovery as government is creating an enabling environment to boost investor confidence. President Ramaphosa spoke in various engagements in London yesterday, Wednesday, 18 April 2018, including the Commonwealth Business Forum’s African Leaders’ Roundtable, a working lunch with senior […]

President Cyril Ramaphosa told investors and business leaders that South Africa is on the road ...

Source : http://feedproxy.google.com/~r/Appa-sourceTheAfric...



