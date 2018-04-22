President Kabore calls for closer cooperation with Uganda

The President of the Republic of Burkina Faso, H.E. Rock Marc Christian Kabore has called for closer bilateral cooperation between his country and the Republic of Uganda. The President stated this while receiving letters of credence accrediting Amb. Nelson Ocheger as Ambassador Extraordinary and Plenipotentiary of the Republic of Uganda to the Republic of Burkina […]

