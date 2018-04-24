President Ramaphosa arrives in Luanda ahead of the Southern African Development Community (SADC) Double Troika Extraordinary Summit

President Cyril Ramaphosa has this morning, 24 April 2018, arrived in Luanda, Republic of Angola, where he is leading a South African Government delegation to the Extraordinary Summit of the SADC Double Troika. The SADC Double Troika is comprised of the following countries: Republic of South Africa (Chair of SADC), Republic of Namibia (Deputy Chair), […]

