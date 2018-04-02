President Ramaphosa congratulates Botswana President Masisi on his Inauguration

The President of the Republic of South Africa, H.E. Cyril Ramaphosa, has, on behalf of the government and people of South Africa, congratulated the President of the Republic of Botswana, H.E. Mokgweetsi E.K. Masisi, on his Inauguration. President Ramaphosa extended his best wishes to President Masisi following his swearing in as President on 1st April […]

