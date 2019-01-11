President Ramaphosa congratulates President of Venezuela H.E. Mr Maduro following his Inauguration

The President of South Africa, President Cyril Ramaphosa congratulates H.E. Nicolas Maduro Moros of Venezuela following his inauguration for a Second Term, today, Thursday, 10 January 2019. The National Electoral Council of Venezuela announced the outcome of the election that took place on 23 May 2018, in accordance with the of Venezuela’s national laws. Read […]

