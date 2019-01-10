President Ramaphosa notes provisional results of elections in the Democratic Republic of Congo (DRC)

The President of South Africa, H.E. President Cyril Ramaphosa, notes the provisional results released by the Independent National Electoral Commission (CENI) of the DRC and call on CENI to finalise the process with speed to ensure the credibility of the election and also maintain peace and stability. The provisional results put candidate Felix Antoine Tshisekedi […]

The President of South Africa, H.E. President Cyril Ramaphosa, notes the provisional results released by the Independent Na...



Source : http://feedproxy.google.com/~r/Appa-sourceTheAfric...