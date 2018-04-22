President Ramaphosa to Take Part in the Summit of the Southern African Development Community (SADC) Double Troika in Luanda

President Cyril Ramaphosa is scheduled to visit Luanda, Republic of Angola, where he will participate in the SADC Double Troika Summit of Heads of State and Government, scheduled for Tuesday, 24 April 2018. The SADC Double Troika is comprised of the following countries: Republic of South Africa (Chair of SADC), Republic of Namibia (Deputy Chair), […]

