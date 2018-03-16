President Ramaphosa to Undertake a Working Visit to Mozambique and Zimbabwe

President Cyril Ramaphosa will undertake a Working Visit to the Republic of Mozambique and the Republic of Zimbabwe on 17 March 2018 as the Chair of the Southern African Development Community (SADC). The visit forms part of a long-standing tradition in the SADC region, whereby newly elected Heads of State pay courtesy calls to the […]

