President of Botswana H.E. Mr. Mokgweetsi Eric Keabetswe Masisi on Official Visit to the Republic of Seychelles

The President of the Republic of Botswana, H.E. Mr. Mokgweetsi Eric Keabetswe Masisi and his delegation will be arriving in the Republic of Seychelles this afternoon, Monday 7th May on a one-day official visit as part of his tour of SADC countries. During his visit, President Masisi will meet with President Danny Faure at State […]
