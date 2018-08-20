Alwihda Info
Presidential election in Mali


Alwihda Info | Par APO - 21 Août 2018 modifié le 1 Janvier 1970


Deputy Prime Minister and Minister of Foreign Affairs Didier Reynders salutes the globally peaceful conduct of the presidential election in Mali, despite a difficult security context in some regions of the country. Following the announcement of the results by the Constitutional Court on the 20th of August, the Minister congratulates Ibrahim Boubacar Keïta on his […]

