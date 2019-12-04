Press Release Regarding the Terrorist Attack in Burkina Faso

We are deeply saddened by the news that 14 people have lost their lives in a terrorist attack against a Protestant Church in Hantoukoura, in the north of the country, a village near to the Burkina Faso and Nigerian border. We strongly condemn this terrorist attack. We extend our condolences to the Government and people […]

