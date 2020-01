H.E. Mevlüt ÇavuÅoÄlu, Minister of Foreign Affairs, will pay a visit to Algeria on 6-7 January 2020. Discussions on all aspects of Turkish-Algerian bilateral relations, as well as exchange of views on regional developments and international issues are expected to take place during the meetings. Read more on https://africa-newsroom.com/press/press-release-regarding-the-visit-of-he-mr-mevlut-cavusoglu-minister-of-foreign-affairs-to-algeria1?lang=en

