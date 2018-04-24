Press Release on African Union Training Workshop on Electoral Boundaries Delimitation for Somalia

The Department of Political Affairs (DPA) of the African Union Commission (AUC) in collaboration with the African Union Mission in Somalia (AMISOM) has organized a training workshop on electoral boundaries delimitation for the National Independent Electoral Commission (NIEC) from 23 to 25 April 2018 in Nairobi, Kenya. The multi-stakeholder training workshop drew Somali participants from […]
