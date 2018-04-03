Press Statement by John J. Sullivan, United States Acting Secretary of State on the Occasion of the Republic of Senegal’s National Day: On behalf of President Trump and the American people, I congratulate the people of Senegal as you celebrate the 58th anniversary of independence on April 4, 2018. The United States values the ties […]

