Press release on Deputy Foreign Minister Mikhail Bogdanov’s meeting with French Special Envoy for Libya Frederic Desagneaux

On July 26, Deputy Foreign Minister and Special Presidential Representative for the Middle East and Africa Mikhail Bogdanov met with French Special Envoy for Libya Frederic Desagneaux. During the detailed conversation, the officials discussed developments in Libya and prospects for an intra-Libyan settlement with an emphasis on the need to launch a stable and broad […]

On July 26, Deputy Foreign Minister and Special Presidential Representative for the Middle East and Africa Mikhail Bogda...



Source : http://feedproxy.google.com/~r/Appa-sourceTheAfric...