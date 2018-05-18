Alwihda Info
Private Equity Africa Awards, 12th June 2018, London – Shortlist Announced


Alwihda Info | Par APO - 18 Mai 2018 modifié le 1 Janvier 1970


Private Equity Africa (PEA) (www.PrivateEquityAfrica.com) is pleased to announce the shortlist for its 7th Annual GP & Advisor Awards (PEA Awards). This year’s Awards Gala Dinner will be hosted at the prestigious 5-Star Langham Hotel in London, on 12th June 2018. This follows the PEA LP-GP Investor Summit, a full day event. The summit includes […]

Private Equity Africa (PEA) (www.PrivateEquityAfrica.com) is pleased to announce the shortlist for its 7th Annual GP & Advisor Awards ...

Source : http://feedproxy.google.com/~r/Appa-sourceTheAfric...



