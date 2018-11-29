Private Sector urged to invest in Africa’s Transboundary Infrastructure Projects

A senior adviser on regional integration and trade at the United Nations Economic Commission for Africa (ECA), Adeyinka Adeyemi, has assured private sector investors that dependable mechanisms have been established to facilitate and safeguard investment in transboundary projects across Africa. “I am pleased to inform you that we now have the PIDA Model Law – […]

A senior adviser on regional integration and trade at the United Nations Economic Commission for Africa (ECA), Adeyinka A...



Source : http://feedproxy.google.com/~r/Appa-sourceTheAfric...