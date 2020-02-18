Professional Mirrorless Redefined – Canon announces development of the game-changing, 8K video-capable EOS R5

Canon Inc. (https://www.Canon-CNA.com/) today announces the development of the EOS R5, a full frame mirrorless camera built on the revolutionary EOS R System. Developed with customer feedback and market needs in mind, the EOS R5 features unrivalled high-speed, high-resolution, 8K video and unparalleled image stabilisation – allowing photographers and filmmakers to push creative boundaries harder… […]

