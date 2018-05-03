Alwihda Info
Proposed Constitutional Amendments in Burundi


Alwihda Info | Par APO - 2 Mai 2018 modifié le 3 Mai 2018 - 02:10


The United States is concerned with the May 17, referendum aimed at amending the constitution of Burundi through a non-transparent process. We are especially concerned that the amendments to the constitution will be interpreted as resetting presidential term limits and run counter to the Arusha Agreement. Such efforts by incumbents to enact constitutional changes to […]

