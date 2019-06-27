Protecting people from gender-based violence

NORCAP experts warn that a long-term approach is needed to address gender-based violence in Mozambique. Three months after Cyclone Idai, humanitarian agencies are scaling down efforts in the affected areas, but the work is far from over. “I have been married for two years,” says Delfina (17). Now expecting her first child. She has just […]

Source : http://feedproxy.google.com/~r/Appa-sourceTheAfric...