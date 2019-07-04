Alwihda Info
Protracted conflicts and adverse weather conditions exacerbate food needs


Alwihda Info | Par APO - 4 Juillet 2019 modifié le 1 Janvier 1970


Ongoing conflicts and dry weather conditions remain the primary causes of high levels of severe food insecurity, hampering food availability and access for millions of people, according to the [Crop Prospects and Food Situation](http://www.fao.org/3/ca5327en/ca5327en.pdf) report issued today. The report by the Food and Agriculture Organization of the United Nations states that 41 countries, of which… […]

