Alwihda Info
http://www.alwihdainfo.com
Accueil
Envoyer à un ami
Imprimer
Grand
Petit
Partager
ACTUALITES

Public Notice to those Considering Building, Managing, or Operating a Port in Djibouti of the Validity of the Concession Agreement for the Doraleh Container Terminal in Djibouti


Alwihda Info | Par APO - 9 Avril 2018 modifié le 1 Janvier 1970


DP World Ltd. (http://web.DPWorld.com) hereby gives notice that the Concession Agreement to operate the Doraleh Container Terminal in Djibouti, which was awarded by the Government of Djibouti to Doraleh Container Terminal S.A., or DCT, a joint venture controlled by DP World, remains in full force and effect. That Agreement conferred on DCT the right to […]

DP World Ltd. (http://web.DPWorld.com) hereby gives notice that the Concession Agreement to oper...

Source : http://feedproxy.google.com/~r/Appa-sourceTheAfric...



A NE PAS MANQUER

TCHAD - 06/04/2018

Tchad : des ambassadeurs rappelés

Tchad : des ambassadeurs rappelés

Tchad : nominations à l'Agence nationale d’investigation financière Tchad : nominations à l'Agence nationale d’investigation financière 06/04/2018

Populaires

Centrafrique : violences au quartier PK5 de Bangui

08/04/2018

Recherche investisseurs. Mais priorité à la sécurité.

08/04/2018

Tchad : L’ADC exige du gouvernement le rétablissement des réseaux sociaux

09/04/2018
Vidéo à la Une
Centrafrique : violences au quartier PK5 de Bangui
Lire la suite
TRIBUNE & DEBATS

POINT DE VUE - 05/04/2018 - Me Fayçal Megherbi

Immigration et asile : La Loi n°2018-187 du 20 mars 2018, permettant la bonne application du régime d’asile européen

Immigration et asile : La Loi n°2018-187 du 20 mars 2018, permettant la bonne application du régime d’asile européen

Djibouti : L'illusion d'un dialogue social Djibouti : L'illusion d'un dialogue social 30/03/2018 - Mohamed Qayaad

ANALYSE - 03/04/2018 - Me Fayçal Megherbi

Le visa de long séjour « visiteur », délivré aux ressortissants étrangers disposant de ressources propres

Le visa de long séjour « visiteur », délivré aux ressortissants étrangers disposant de ressources propres

La répudiation, inopposable aux ressortissants sollicitant la délivrance d’un certificat de résidence La répudiation, inopposable aux ressortissants sollicitant la délivrance d’un certificat de résidence 02/04/2018 - Me Fayçal Megherbi

REACTION - 03/04/2018 - Les associations combattantes camerounaises de Belgique

Message de condoléances des associations patriotiques camerounaises de Belgique suite au décès de Winnie Mandela

Message de condoléances des associations patriotiques camerounaises de Belgique suite au décès de Winnie Mandela

L'illusion d'un discours parfait L'illusion d'un discours parfait 27/03/2018 - Mohamed Qayaad

À propos d'Alwihda - Historique du journal - Contact - Newsletter -
Plan du site | RSS Syndication | Tags
© 2018 Alwihda Info
Alwihda Info n'est pas responsable des contenus provenant de sites Internet externes.