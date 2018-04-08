Public Notice to those Considering Building, Managing, or Operating a Port in Djibouti of the Validity of the Concession Agreement for the Doraleh Container Terminal in Djibouti

DP World Ltd. (http://web.DPWorld.com) hereby gives notice that the Concession Agreement to operate the Doraleh Container Terminal in Djibouti, which was awarded by the Government of Djibouti to Doraleh Container Terminal S.A., or DCT, a joint venture controlled by DP World, remains in full force and effect. That Agreement conferred on DCT the right to […]

DP World Ltd. (http://web.DPWorld.com) hereby gives notice that the Concession Agreement to oper...



Source : http://feedproxy.google.com/~r/Appa-sourceTheAfric...