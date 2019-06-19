Alwihda Info
http://www.alwihdainfo.com
Accueil
Envoyer à un ami
Imprimer
Grand
Petit
Partager
ACTUALITES

Queen’s birthday celebration 2019 in Madagascar: Phil Boyle’s speech


Alwihda Info | Par APO - 19 Juin 2019 modifié le 1 Janvier 1970


By Phil Boyle, British ambassador to Madagascar We are delighted to welcome you all to our first Queen’s Birthday Party in Madagascar. Our national day event due to be held in early May last year was unfortunately cancelled because of the political crisis. I think it is fair to say that looking back to that […]

By Phil Boyle, British ambassador to Madagascar We are delighted to welcome you all to our first Queen’s Birthday Party in Madagascar. Our national day event due to be held in ear...

Source : http://feedproxy.google.com/~r/Appa-sourceTheAfric...



A NE PAS MANQUER

TCHAD - 18/06/2019

Tchad : 35,4 milliards FCFA d'appui budgétaire pour renforcer le bien-être des populations

Tchad : 35,4 milliards FCFA d'appui budgétaire pour renforcer le bien-être des populations

Indice Mondial de la Paix : Le Tchad impacté par la situation au Lac Indice Mondial de la Paix : Le Tchad impacté par la situation au Lac 18/06/2019

Populaires

Tchad : décret de nomination au ministère de la Justice

19/06/2019

Tchad : décret de nomination au contingent de la MINUSMA (groupe antiterroriste DGSSIE)

19/06/2019

Casimir Ninga plaît en Angleterre

19/06/2019
Vidéo à la Une
Situation au Lac Tchad : "Les chefs d'Etat doivent revoir leur stratégie"
Lire la suite
TRIBUNE & DEBATS

POINT DE VUE - 04/06/2019 - Gaspard-Hubert Lonsi Koko

Le regard africain sur l'Europe

Le regard africain sur l'Europe

Chronique : un désaccord majeur Chronique : un désaccord majeur 29/05/2019 - Michel Tagne Foko

ANALYSE - 18/06/2019 - Maître Fayçal Megherbi

L’admission exceptionnelle au séjour : de quoi parle-t-on ?

L’admission exceptionnelle au séjour : de quoi parle-t-on ?

France - Admission au séjour : le juge administratif plus clément que la préfecture France - Admission au séjour : le juge administratif plus clément que la préfecture 31/05/2019 - Maître Fayçal Megherbi

REACTION - 16/06/2019 - Docteur El Hadj Fran T. Morri SAMMOURAH

En cas de troubles en Guinée, les commanditaires sont connus !

En cas de troubles en Guinée, les commanditaires sont connus !

Tchad : "Masra n’est pas le seul à qui on a « empêché » de s’engager à la tête d’un parti" Tchad : "Masra n’est pas le seul à qui on a « empêché » de s’engager à la tête d’un parti" 10/06/2019 - Dr Moussa Pascal Sougui