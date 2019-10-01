READY? Go for TECNO SPARK 4 with 6.52″ Screen to Light Up Your Beauty

Global premier mobile phone brand TECNO Mobile (www.TECNO-Mobile.com) lately launched new smartphones TECNO SPARK 4, with AI Bright Camera. TECNO SPARK 4 is coming back with its unprecedented big screen and with 13MP AI Triple Rear Camera for its outstanding shooting performances. Already touted as an “immersive screen smartphone”, it is no surprise that TECNO […]

Global premier mobile phone brand TECNO Mobile (www.TECNO-Mobile.com) lately launched new smartphones TECNO SPARK 4, with AI ...



Source : http://feedproxy.google.com/~r/Appa-sourceTheAfric...