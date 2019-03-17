Racing Fans Finish First as Marriott International Extends Marketing Partnership with Mercedes-AMG Petronas Motorsport

For the upcoming F1 season, beginning today, Marriott International ([www.Marriott.com](http://www.marriott.com/)) is revving up and expanding its marketing partnership with Mercedes-AMG Petronas Motorsport. The big winners will be the members of Marriott International’s newly renamed travel program Marriott Bonvoy ([MarriottBonvoy.com](https://www.marriott.com/loyalty.mi)), which replaced Marriott… Read more on https://marriott.africa-newsroom.com/press/racing-fans-finish-first-as-marriott-inte...
Source : http://feedproxy.google.com/~r/Appa-sourceTheAfric...
Source : http://feedproxy.google.com/~r/Appa-sourceTheAfric...