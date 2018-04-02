Rasha Kelej – African Woman dedicated to Empower Women in Africa

Our conversation with Rasha Kelej, CEO Merck Foundation on the efforts of Merck Foundation for empowering women across Africa and Other developing countries. I am very happy that we are marking the International Women’s Day in Niger this day, with Her Excellency the First Lady of Niger, to underscore our long-term commitment to empowering women […]
Our conversation with Rasha Kelej, CEO Merck Foundation on the efforts of Merck Foundation for empowering women across Africa and Other devel...
Our conversation with Rasha Kelej, CEO Merck Foundation on the efforts of Merck Foundation for empowering women across Africa and Other devel...
Source : http://feedproxy.google.com/~r/Appa-sourceTheAfric...