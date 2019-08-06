Alwihda Info
http://www.alwihdainfo.com
Accueil
Envoyer à un ami
Imprimer
Grand
Petit
Partager
ACTUALITES

Raspberry Pi 4 available for Pre-order


Alwihda Info | Par APO - 6 Août 2019 modifié le 1 Janvier 1970


The Raspberry Pi 4 has been launched globally but South African fanatics will have to pre-order and wait a little longer to get their hands on these revolutionary microcomputers. RS Components South Africa (www.RSOnline.Africa) is excited to announce that the latest offerings from the Raspberry Pi Foundation recently received Independent Communications Authority of South Africa’s […]

The Raspberry Pi 4 has been launched globally but South African fanatics will have to pre-order and wait ...

Source : http://feedproxy.google.com/~r/Appa-sourceTheAfric...




Dans la même rubrique :
< >

Mardi 6 Août 2019 - 14:03 Raspberry Pi 4 disponível para Pré-encomenda

Mardi 6 Août 2019 - 14:03 Le Raspberry Pi 4 disponible a la Pré-Commande

Mardi 6 Août 2019 - 13:50 Uganda – Rugby: Get Into Rugby at Ibanda Primary Teachers College (PTC)

A NE PAS MANQUER

TCHAD - 06/08/2019

Tchad : des investisseurs israéliens accueillis à N'Djamena

Tchad : des investisseurs israéliens accueillis à N'Djamena

Tchad : le ministre des Sports salue "l'esprit de combativité" des basketteurs Tchad : le ministre des Sports salue "l'esprit de combativité" des basketteurs 06/08/2019

Populaires

Tchad : des civils "détenus sans jugement" depuis des années (CTDDH)

05/08/2019

Tchad : des investisseurs israéliens accueillis à N'Djamena

06/08/2019

Tchad : les engagements prometteurs de l'ex-PM Nadingar en faveur du foot

05/08/2019
Vidéo à la Une
Le Maroc va renforcer sa coopération avec le Tchad dans plusieurs domaines
Lire la suite
TRIBUNE & DEBATS

POINT DE VUE - 05/08/2019 - Brahim Oguelem

L'africanéité à l'épreuve de l'occidentalisation : compréhension à l'étude des paradoxes civilisationnels

L'africanéité à l'épreuve de l'occidentalisation : compréhension à l'étude des paradoxes civilisationnels

Les galonnés algériens et les polisariens aboient toujours Les galonnés algériens et les polisariens aboient toujours 03/08/2019 - Farid Mnebhi

ANALYSE - 02/08/2019

Les méthodes controversées de la société Qnet

Les méthodes controversées de la société Qnet

Djibouti : un risque de « somalisation » imminente, la solution d'un Etat fédéral ethnique ? Djibouti : un risque de « somalisation » imminente, la solution d'un Etat fédéral ethnique ? 30/07/2019 - Anihay Assa

REACTION - 04/08/2019 - A. Yaya

Terrorisme : Quand la Secte Boko Haram franchit le Rubicon

Terrorisme : Quand la Secte Boko Haram franchit le Rubicon

Langue française en Algérie : le CERMF condamne une dangereuse dérive anti-francophone et in fine anti-algérienne Langue française en Algérie : le CERMF condamne une dangereuse dérive anti-francophone et in fine anti-algérienne 22/07/2019