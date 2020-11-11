Raxio Data Centre Receives Uptime Institute Tier III Certification

Raxio Data Centre (https://www.Raxio.co.ug/) is officially the First Tier III Certified Data Centre in Uganda after receiving the Uptime Institute Tier III Certification on 20th October, 2020. This was achieved after a diligent assessment and evaluation by expert teams from The Uptime Institute in the United States and the United Kingdom to ensure it meets […]

Raxio Data Centre (https://www.Raxio.co.ug/) is officially the First Tier III Certified Da...



Source : http://feedproxy.google.com/~r/Appa-sourceTheAfric...