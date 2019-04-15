Readout of Advisor to the President Ivanka Trump’s Visit to Holy Trinity Church

This morning Advisor to the President Ivanka Trump, USAID Administrator Mark Green and Acting OPIC President and CEO Dave Bohigian paid respects to the victims of Ethiopian Airlines 302 crash at the Holy Trinity Church in Addis Ababa. She met with religious leaders representing the diverse faiths of those who perished in the crash, laid […]

This morning Advisor to the President Ivanka Trump, USAID Administrator Mark Green and Acting OPIC President and CEO Dave Bohigian paid respects to t...



Source : http://feedproxy.google.com/~r/Appa-sourceTheAfric...