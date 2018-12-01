Alwihda Info
Readout of a Meeting between U.S. Assistant Secretary of State for African Affairs Tibor Nagy and His Excellency, Minister of Finance and Economic Development Ahmed Shide


30 Novembre 2018


U.S. Assistant Secretary of State for African Affairs Tibor Nagy met with His Excellency, Minister of Finance and Economic Development Ahmed Shide to discuss U.S. support for Ethiopia’s long-term economic growth. Assistant Secretary Nagy expressed the United States’ commitment to partner with Ethiopia to promote a business and investment climate that encourages innovation and job […]

