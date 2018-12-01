Readout of a Meeting between U.S. Assistant Secretary of State for African Affairs Tibor Nagy and His Excellency, Minister of Finance and Economic Development Ahmed Shide

U.S. Assistant Secretary of State for African Affairs Tibor Nagy met with His Excellency, Minister of Finance and Economic Development Ahmed Shide to discuss U.S. support for Ethiopia’s long-term economic growth. Assistant Secretary Nagy expressed the United States’ commitment to partner with Ethiopia to promote a business and investment climate that encourages innovation and job […]
U.S. Assistant Secretary of State for African Affairs Tibor Nagy met with His Excellency, Minister of Fin...
U.S. Assistant Secretary of State for African Affairs Tibor Nagy met with His Excellency, Minister of Fin...
Source : http://feedproxy.google.com/~r/Appa-sourceTheAfric...