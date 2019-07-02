Reappointment of Organization of the Petroleum Exporting Countries (OPEC) Secretary General Mohammed Barkindo is a Factor of Stability for Global Oil Markets

The African Energy Chamber (EnergyChamber.org) salutes the re-appointment of H.E. Mohammed Barkindo as Secretary General of OPEC as a factor of stability for African and global oil markets. Secretary General Barkindo has managed to keep OPEC united as an organization under very unstable times and a deep crisis in commodity prices. His leadership and diplomacy […]

Source : http://feedproxy.google.com/~r/Appa-sourceTheAfric...