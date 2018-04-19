Red Cross steps up response in Niger as health conditions deteriorate

The rising number of people fleeing conflict and the arrival of thousands of migrants are overwhelming public health facilities in Niger, putting scores of families at risk – including tens of thousands of malnourished children. More than 400,000 people – including some 160,000 children suffering from malnutrition – are now in need of emergency health […]

The rising number of people fleeing conflict and the arrival of thousands of migrants are overwhelming public health facil...



Source : http://feedproxy.google.com/~r/Appa-sourceTheAfric...