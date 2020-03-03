Reinventing steam power technology for a low-carbon future

By Africa Energy Indaba As prevalent debates concerning the implementation of carbon neutral sources continue to make headlines, also increasingly rife, is the energy industry’s endeavour to explore a broader array of renewable energy sources including biomass. Great strides have been made in Africa’s development in biomass. Interestingly, Africa has the highest portion of bioenergy, […]

By Africa Energy Indaba As prevalent debates concerning the implementation of carbon neutral sources ...



Source : http://feedproxy.google.com/~r/Appa-sourceTheAfric...