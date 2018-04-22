Release of the 2017 Human Rights Report for Ethiopia

The 2017 Human Rights Report for Ethiopia reflects serious challenges to the Ethiopian people’s ability to exercise their basic rights last year. We believe there is reason for optimism that the 2018 Human Rights Report will tell a different story, one of progress. Notwithstanding the ongoing state of emergency, about which we have already expressed […]

The 2017 Human Rights Report for Ethiopia reflects serious challenges to the Ethiopian people’s ability to exercise their basic rights l...



Source : http://feedproxy.google.com/~r/Appa-sourceTheAfric...