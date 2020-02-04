Remarks by Ambassador Michael Raynor at Girma Yifrashewa’s “Bridging Cultures” Concert

By Ambassador Michael Raynor Distinguished colleagues, Guests and friends, Good evening. It’s a great pleasure to join you for a wonderful night of music. Let me start by saying how pleased and grateful the United States Embassy is to be side-by-side with three wonderful co-sponsors in hosting tonight’s event. Ethiopian Airlines, the Skylight Hotel, and […]

By Ambassador Michael Raynor Distinguished colleagues, Guests and friends, Good evening. It’s a great pleasure to join you for a won...



Source : http://feedproxy.google.com/~r/Appa-sourceTheAfric...