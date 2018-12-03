Remarks for the Deputy Secretary-General’s participation in the Sustainable Development Goals (SDG) Advocates Receptio n

By Deputy Secretary-General Let me begin with my deepest thanks to all the SDG Advocates here today, especially to the co-chairs: President Akufo-Addo of Ghana and Prime Minister Solberg of Norway. Thank you for stepping up. Thank you for raising your inspiring voices for a sustainable future. Nelson Mandela talked about the long walk. We […]

By Deputy Secretary-General Let me begin with my deepest thanks to all the SDG Advocates here today, especially to the co-chairs: President Akufo-A...



Source : http://feedproxy.google.com/~r/Appa-sourceTheAfric...