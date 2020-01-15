Alwihda Info
Rep. Bass releases statement on attempted kidnapping of Mozambican Journalist Matias Guente


Alwihda Info | Par APO - 15 Janvier 2020


Today, Congressmember Karen Bass (D-Calif.), Chair of the House Foreign Affairs Subcommittee on Africa, issued the following statement in response to the attempted kidnapping of Mozambican journalist Matias Guente. “I am concerned by the attempted kidnapping and assault of Mozambican journalist Matias Guente. No citizen should be harmed for being outspoken or having different beliefs. […]

