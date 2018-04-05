Reported deportation of Ghanaian ‘journalists’ from Australia

The Australian High Commission can confirm the Australian Border Force (ABF) has cancelled the visas of several dozen travellers from a variety of countries, including Ghana, who attempted to travel to Australia posing illegitimately as journalists, athletes or officials. While this situation is regrettable, anyone wishing to enter Australia, including athletes, team officials and the […]

The Australian High Commission can confirm the Australian Border Force (ABF) has cancelled the visas...



Source : http://feedproxy.google.com/~r/Appa-sourceTheAfric...