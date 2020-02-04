Representatives of the countries of the Great Lakes region meet in Nairobi to review the security situation and to prepare for the forthcoming 10th Regional Oversight Mechanism summit in Kinshasa

The Technical Support Committee of the Regional Oversight Mechanism of the Peace, Security and Cooperation Framework for the Democratic Republic of Congo (DRC) and the Great Lakes region held its 26th meeting in Nairobi, Kenya, on 3-4 February 2020. Discussions on the agenda included an update on the status of repatriation of disarmed foreign combatants, […]

The Technical Support Committee of the Regional Oversight Mechanism of the Peace, Security and Cooperation Framework for the Democr...



Source : http://feedproxy.google.com/~r/Appa-sourceTheAfric...