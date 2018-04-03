Alwihda Info
http://www.alwihdainfo.com
Republic of Zambia – Presentation of the Letters of Credence


Alwihda Info | Par APO - 2 Avril 2018


On the 29th of March 2018, H.E. Mr. Marius Boranescu presented his Letters of Credence to H.E. Mr. Edgar Lungu, President of the Republic of Zambia, as the Ambassador Extraordinary and Plenipotentiary of Romania to the Republic of Zambia, with residence in Pretoria. Read more on https://africa-newsroom.com/press/republic-of-zambia-presentation-of-the-letters-of-credence?lang=en

