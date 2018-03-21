Results of voting for elective posts at the Kenya Rugby Union Annual General Meeting on Wednesday 21 March 2018: Vice Chairman Thomas Opiyo 34 Moses Ndale 21 * Thomas Opiyo retains Vice Chairman seat for a four year term Treasurer Joshua Aroni 43 Terence Adembesa 13 *Joshua Aroni retains Treasurer seat for a four year […]

