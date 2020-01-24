Return to Care Campaign (RTC)

The PEPFAR Côte d’Ivoire interagency team launched the Return to Care (RTC) campaign on Tuesday, 7 January through Thursday, 9 January by training USG interagency and site personnel on patient tracking tools, standard operating procedures, etcetera to be used at 31 high priority sites in Abidjan by site personnel. Over the next several weeks, 8-10 […]

The PEPFAR Côte d’Ivoire interagency team launched the Return to Care (RTC) campaign on Tuesday, 7 January through Thursday, 9 January by ...



Source : http://feedproxy.google.com/~r/Appa-sourceTheAfric...