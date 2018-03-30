Revamped UN strategy aims to address root causes of Sahel crisis

“The Sahel is a priority for the Secretary-General and the entire United Nations system,” Deputy Secretary-General Amina Mohammed told a conference being held in Nouakchott, Mauritania, to discuss strategies to tackle the Sahel crisis, which leaves 24 million people in need of humanitarian assistance this year. A largely semi-arid region, the Sahel stretches from Senegal […]

“The Sahel is a priority for the Secretary-General and the entire United Nations system,” Deputy Secretary-General...



Source : http://feedproxy.google.com/~r/Appa-sourceTheAfric...