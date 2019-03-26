‘Revved up climate action’ needed to counter ‘prolonged’ and deadly storms like Cyclone Idai: Guterres

Cyclone Idai and the mounting death toll is “yet another alarm bell about the dangers of climate change” [UN Secretary-General](https://www.un.org/sg/en) António Guterres said on Tuesday, warning that vulnerable countries like Mozambique, would be hit the hardest unless urgent action is taken by nations across the world. “Such events are becoming more frequent, more severe and […]

Cyclone Idai and the mounting death toll is “yet another alarm bell about the dangers of climate change” [UN...



Source : http://feedproxy.google.com/~r/Appa-sourceTheAfric...