Alwihda Info
http://www.alwihdainfo.com
Accueil
Envoyer à un ami
Imprimer
Grand
Petit
Partager
ACTUALITES

Ridhwan Khan of Mobicel Communications awarded EY Southern Africa World Entrepreneur Award for 2018


Alwihda Info | Par APO - 3 Décembre 2018 modifié le 1 Janvier 1970


Davison Norupiri of Davipel Trading (Pvt) Limited receives the Exceptional category award; The Emerging category award goes to Deborah Merdjan, CEO of Camelot Group; For her outstanding contribution towards creating social and economic change as a founding member and CEO of WIPHOLD – and for the empowerment and development of women – Gloria Serobe is […]

Davison Norupiri of Davipel Trading (Pvt) Limited receives the Exceptional category award; The Emerging category award goes...

Source : http://feedproxy.google.com/~r/Appa-sourceTheAfric...



A NE PAS MANQUER

TCHAD - 03/12/2018

Tchad : le ministre de la Santé dénonce "l'orgueil mal placé" face au dépistage du SIDA

Tchad : le ministre de la Santé dénonce "l'orgueil mal placé" face au dépistage du SIDA

N'Djamena : 7000 consultations au cours d'une campagne de chirurgie de la cataracte N'Djamena : 7000 consultations au cours d'une campagne de chirurgie de la cataracte 03/12/2018

Populaires

Tchad : des préfets nommés dans les provinces

03/12/2018

Tchad : nomination de fonctionnaires au ministère de la Sécurité

03/12/2018

Tchad : décret de nominations

03/12/2018
Vidéo à la Une
Tchad : les avocats du député Azzai dénoncent une arrestation arbitraire
Lire la suite
TRIBUNE & DEBATS

POINT DE VUE - 27/11/2018 - GBANDI Anatole

Centrafrique : Et les pirates entrent en lice

Centrafrique : Et les pirates entrent en lice

Au Togo, une longue marche vers la liberté Au Togo, une longue marche vers la liberté 26/11/2018 - Thomas Dietrich

ANALYSE - 17/11/2018 - Fayçal Megherbi et Bernard Schmid, avocats

Pour un abandon des peines privatives de liberté en matière de délits de presse

Pour un abandon des peines privatives de liberté en matière de délits de presse

Les enjeux socio-économiques et pratiques foncières locales au Tchad Les enjeux socio-économiques et pratiques foncières locales au Tchad 11/11/2018 - Abdalmadjit Ali Ahmat

REACTION - 26/11/2018 - Mahamat Nour Ibedou

Ibedou : "ne comptez pas sur nous pour applaudir le réchauffement des relations diplomatiques avec Israël"

Ibedou : "ne comptez pas sur nous pour applaudir le réchauffement des relations diplomatiques avec Israël"

Cameroun : plaidoyer pour une clémence et la libération du journaliste Biem Tong Cameroun : plaidoyer pour une clémence et la libération du journaliste Biem Tong 17/11/2018 -

À propos d'Alwihda - Historique du journal - Contact - Newsletter -
Plan du site | RSS Syndication | Tags
© 2018 Alwihda Info
Alwihda Info n'est pas responsable des contenus provenant de sites Internet externes.