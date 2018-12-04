Ridhwan Khan of Mobicel Communications awarded EY Southern Africa World Entrepreneur Award for 2018

Davison Norupiri of Davipel Trading (Pvt) Limited receives the Exceptional category award; The Emerging category award goes to Deborah Merdjan, CEO of Camelot Group; For her outstanding contribution towards creating social and economic change as a founding member and CEO of WIPHOLD – and for the empowerment and development of women – Gloria Serobe is […]

Davison Norupiri of Davipel Trading (Pvt) Limited receives the Exceptional category award; The Emerging category award goes...



Source : http://feedproxy.google.com/~r/Appa-sourceTheAfric...