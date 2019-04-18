Rockets fired on Tripoli: Federal Department of Foreign Affairs (FDFA) calls for end to fighting in Libya and for universal support for the political process

The Federal Department of Foreign Affairs (FDFA) is gravely concerned about the military escalation following the attack launched by the Libyan National Army on 4 April and the subsequent fighting around Tripoli. More than 100 people have lost their lives and thousands more have been forced to flee. The centre of the Libyan capital came […]
Source : http://feedproxy.google.com/~r/Appa-sourceTheAfric...