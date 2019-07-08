Rory Stewart calls for urgent funding on visit to Ebola-hit region in Democratic Republic of Congo (DRC)

International Development Secretary Rory Stewart has called on other countries to urgently help deal with the ongoing, deadly Ebola outbreak in the Democratic Republic of Congo (DRC) during a visit to the country. The outbreak – the world’s second worst ever – has killed over 1,600 people in the North Kivu and Ituri provinces in […]
