Rotary and the Bill & Melinda Gates Foundation extending fundraising partnership to eradicate polio

Rotary (https://www.Rotary.org) and the Bill & Melinda Gates Foundation are renewing their longstanding partnership to end polio, announcing a joint commitment of up to $450 million to support the global polio eradication effort. “Because of the efforts of Rotary and its partners, almost 19 million people are walking today who would have otherwise been paralyzed,” […]

